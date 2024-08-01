Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $171.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.94.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE:TFII opened at $155.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.12. TFI International has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,094 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $10,118,000. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.