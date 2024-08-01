Royal Bank of Canada Increases Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$44.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPX. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.91.

Capital Power Stock Performance

CPX stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.03. 217,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,502. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.90 and a 52-week high of C$43.50. The stock has a market cap of C$5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.23.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$98,577.10. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

