Runway Growth Finance Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Runway Growth Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 260,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,797. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

