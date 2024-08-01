Sabre Insurance Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTC:SBIGY)

Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0769 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance
SBIGY opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $11.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre Insurance Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Meta Platforms: Rotation or Not, It’s Rally On For This AI Stock
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Humana Slides on Profitability Concerns Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Procter & Gamble Stock Drops Despite Earnings Beat – What to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.