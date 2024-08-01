Sabre Insurance Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTC:SBIGY)

Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0769 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

SBIGY opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $11.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

