Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Safehold Stock Up 1.2 %

SAFE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

