Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.
Safehold Stock Up 1.2 %
SAFE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.
Safehold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.78%.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.
