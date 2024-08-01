Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. 451,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -157.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

