Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Safehold Stock Performance

SAFE stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $23.23. 34,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,999. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

View Our Latest Report on Safehold

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.