Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Safehold Stock Performance
SAFE stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $23.23. 34,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,999. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97.
Safehold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.78%.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.
