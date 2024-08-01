Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.28 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Safehold Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SAFE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 451,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,855. The company has a current ratio of 42.51, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

