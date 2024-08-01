Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. 62,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,189. Safehold has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a current ratio of 42.51. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

