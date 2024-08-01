Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issues Earnings Results

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 10.9 %

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 1,350,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $587.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

