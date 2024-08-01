SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.06-13.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $219.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,027. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

