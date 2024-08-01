SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.06-13.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.09. 333,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.32 and its 200-day moving average is $206.76.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

