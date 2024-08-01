Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

View Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $46.66. 8,829,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,007,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

