Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 136.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,956 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.01. 2,411,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,962,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

