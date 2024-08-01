Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance
Shares of STNG stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. The company had a trading volume of 958,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,978. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $84.67.
Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.
