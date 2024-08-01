Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by Hovde Group to “Market Perform”

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Hovde Group currently has $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $27.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $1,321,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

