Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sensata Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -354.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $43.14.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -436.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ST

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.