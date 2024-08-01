Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Service Co. International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.500 EPS.

Service Co. International Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of SCI traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,155,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

