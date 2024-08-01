Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SEVN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,833. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEVN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

