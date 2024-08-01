Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $14.99 on Thursday, reaching $102.61. 3,787,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 186.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

