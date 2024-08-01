Short Interest in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Declines By 8.2%

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aegon Stock Performance

AEG stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 3,088,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,261. Aegon has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aegon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

