Short Interest in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Rises By 6.4%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Altus Power Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Altus Power stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 519,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at $46,710,998.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Altus Power by 805.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

