Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Expands By 7.5%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBCGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 481,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMBC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 433,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 118.0% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 434,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 235,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Compass Point upped their target price on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

