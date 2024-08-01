Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Expands By 7.5%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 481,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMBC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 433,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 118.0% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 434,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 235,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Compass Point upped their target price on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Stories

