Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Expands By 7.5%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 481,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE AMBC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 433,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Compass Point upped their target price on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
