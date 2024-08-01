Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Declines By 7.3%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Ares Management Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE ARES traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.77. The stock had a trading volume of 867,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARES. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

