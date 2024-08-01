Short Interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Expands By 7.2%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
NYSE BORR traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $6.51. 1,958,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.62%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
