Short Interest in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Rises By 6.9%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,720,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.81. 684,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

