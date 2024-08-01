Short Interest in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expands By 8.4%

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Cabot stock opened at $100.28 on Thursday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $103.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 60.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
