Short Interest in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expands By 8.4%

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $100.28 on Thursday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $103.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 60.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

