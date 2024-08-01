Short Interest in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Decreases By 9.9%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 363,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. 380,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,715. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

