Short Interest in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Decreases By 11.1%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 531,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 23.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,827. The stock has a market cap of $965.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

