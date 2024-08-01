Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Drops By 11.6%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

CWGL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. 13,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 10.27. Crimson Wine Group has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.