Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Decreases By 9.6%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 241,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cumulus Media Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 38,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $200.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.30 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMLS

About Cumulus Media

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.