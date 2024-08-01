Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Decreases By 9.6%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 241,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cumulus Media Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 38,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $200.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.30 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMLS
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cumulus Media
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.