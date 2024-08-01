Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Rises By 13.3%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.71. 842,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,572. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.71 and a 200 day moving average of $474.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

