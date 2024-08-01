Short Interest in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Rises By 5.6%

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 90,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Eagle Point Credit by 1.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 97,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 8.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of ECC stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 868,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $762.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 88.90%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Stories

