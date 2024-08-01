Short Interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Declines By 9.0%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EHang by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its stake in EHang by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,902,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,494 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EH stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,870. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. EHang has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.97.

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EHang will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EHang in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

