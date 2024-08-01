Short Interest in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Decreases By 8.7%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FNWB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,644. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $94.87 million, a PE ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 0.89.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at First Northwest Bancorp

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,403.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,403.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 9,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $100,185.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,884.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 90,435 shares of company stock valued at $952,058 over the last ninety days. 4.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

