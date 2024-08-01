Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Increases By 7.1%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,400 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 867,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FLL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Full House Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,004 shares of company stock valued at $135,974. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 86,333 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $185.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.