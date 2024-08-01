Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Grows By 11.0%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,071 shares of company stock worth $6,385,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 110,076 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.46. 1,415,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $148.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average is $126.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

