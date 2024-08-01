Short Interest in IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Drops By 9.7%

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

IGC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 44,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,348. IGC Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 966.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IGC Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of IGC Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGC Pharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

