Short Interest in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Decreases By 7.7%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,232,000 after acquiring an additional 99,175 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $5.02 on Thursday, reaching $242.26. 1,198,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,729. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.19. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

