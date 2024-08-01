Short Interest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Rises By 6.3%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

NYSE:KNX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.47. 1,862,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

