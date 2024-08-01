Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Rises By 7.6%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ DGRW traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 379,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,873. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $81.05.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

