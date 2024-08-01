Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Powell Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Powell Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Powell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Powell Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Stock Up 37.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $183.63 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $209.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $146.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Powell Industries by 401.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Powell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $220,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,442.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock worth $6,472,034. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

