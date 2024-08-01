Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Morris A. Tharp Sells 10,000 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) Director Morris A. Tharp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.39. 51,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $414.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSRR. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

