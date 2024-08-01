SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.87, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

SITC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,321. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

SITE Centers shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 19th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $3,568,248.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,071,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,539,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,578,775 shares of company stock worth $22,785,354 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

