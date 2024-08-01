SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE SITE traded down $7.23 on Thursday, reaching $139.45. The stock had a trading volume of 721,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.72. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after buying an additional 319,071 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after buying an additional 165,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after buying an additional 158,350 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $21,860,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.