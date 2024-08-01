SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:SITE traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,064. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

