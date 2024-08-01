SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,083 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $155,204.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,775,690.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $131,703.63.

SiTime Stock Up 7.4 %

SITM opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.82. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $165.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,412,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in SiTime by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 892,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,908,000 after buying an additional 25,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

