Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.520 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $113.62. 6,974,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,111. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.