Slagle Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Slagle Financial LLC reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after buying an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $206,703,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 2,979,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,428,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

HBAN stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. 17,675,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,492,654. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

