Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) vs. Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Financial Survey

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smartsheet and Porch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 1 3 13 0 2.71 Porch Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Smartsheet presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Porch Group has a consensus price target of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 139.84%. Given Porch Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $958.34 million 6.93 -$104.63 million ($0.62) -77.39 Porch Group $430.30 million 0.47 -$133.93 million ($1.14) -1.80

This table compares Smartsheet and Porch Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Smartsheet has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Smartsheet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Porch Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -8.35% -12.06% -5.62% Porch Group -23.68% N/A -11.26%

Risk & Volatility

Smartsheet has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Porch Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services. This segment offers inspection software and services, title insurance software, mortgage software, moving services, mover and homeowner marketing, and measurement software for roofers. The Insurance segment offers consumers with insurance and warranty products to protect their homes. This segment provides property-related insurance and captive reinsurance products; and warranty products under the Porch Warranty, American Home Protect, and Residential Warranty Services brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

